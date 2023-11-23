WEATHER WATCH: Lengthy belt of high pressure creates summer-like conditions

This rainfall followed more than three months of zero rainfall at the Alice. Past cases of very dry such conditions included 1881, 1893, 1914, 1951 and 2002. Out of these cases the summer seasons following were notably warmer than usual. December had the tendency to be wetter than average, January itself was hotter and drier with maximum temperatures reaching as high as 44 degrees in Victoria, 46 in the Riverina and northwards to as far as Longreach at many places. Heavy rain fell at most places during February which was still notably warmer than normal. March itself was also wetter than average at most places in our regions.