WEATHER WATCH: October proved wetter and cooler than usual in Riverina

Other very dry Octobers of less than 3 millimetres were in 1941, 1948, 1953, 1955, 1987 and 2006. The post office records showed very dry Octobers in 1878, 1881, 1891, 1896 and 1926 at Darwin. The period November through to next March in our region after all these cases of very dry Octobers in Darwin were warmer than normal and one or two months yielded above average rainfalls at many places, relieving the very high fire danger.

