WEATHER WATCH: Heavy rainfall follows record warm temperatures

Sydney recorded two more hot days of 35 degrees and this followed a very similar pattern which also happened in late September and early October of 1998. The first week of October 1998 saw light to moderate rainfalls in Victoria and the Riverina, which also happened to some extent this week, apart from heavy rainfalls at Alpine resorts and in West Gippsland where Latrobe Valley recorded 50 millimetres in 12 hours. The wettest October day there was 83 millimetres in 1953.

