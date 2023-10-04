The Border Mail
Column

WEATHER WATCH: Heavy rainfall follows record warm temperatures

By Peter Nelson
October 4 2023 - 1:00pm
After the September heat, many areas of the Border and North East have received substantial rainfall this week. Picture by Shutterstock
Deniliquin, with a mean maximum temperature of 23.6 degrees, has recorded its warmest September since 1888. The last three months of 1888 and the first four months of 1889 were extremely hot in Queensland, NSW and most of Victoria away from the coast. Maximum temperatures reached 50 degrees at Wilcannia and at Bourke and reached 53.8 degrees at Cloncurry on January 16, 1889.

