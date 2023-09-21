WEATHER WATCH: Victoria faces one of its driest, warmest Septembers

Sydney has recorded successive days of over 30 degrees this month only for the eighth time in the last 164 years in September. The previous times were in 1898, 1907, 1937, 1946, 1965, 1987 and 1998. Maximum temperatures for the rest of those years up to January the next year were notably above normal. Rainfalls were below average for the next five months together but many places had above average falls in November and December.