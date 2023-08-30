The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Column

Weather Watch: Warm winters the norm as season draws to a close

By Peter Nelson
August 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Most places in the Riverina and Victoria had their warmest winter since 2013," Peter Nelson says. Picture by Shutterstock
"Most places in the Riverina and Victoria had their warmest winter since 2013," Peter Nelson says. Picture by Shutterstock

As this winter draws to a close many places have recorded one of their warmest winters in over 130 years of records.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.