Weather Watch: August records tumble to round out warm winter

Many places in NSW and Queensland not only recorded their warmest winter on record, but one of the warmest Augusts alone.
Places that had an exceptionally warm August did previously in 1926, 1928, 2009 and 2013, and all these led to well above maximum temperatures during the spring season.
It continued well into next summer in our regions, and very dry conditions, apart from brief heavy rain at end of December or early January, and in February.
The spring season started with cold mornings with frosts at many places.
Mildura, after its warmest winter since 2013, recorded a light frost with 1.3 degrees the coldest for early September since 2019 after which we had terrible bushfires in November and December.
Adelaide had its third warmest winter behind 1914 and 1919.
Many places did have an exceptionally dry and hot spring season. Out of those two years, it was the hottest October on record in many towns from Victoria right up to outback Queensland.
Alice Springs recorded its fourth warmest winter in 150 years of records.
The three warmer winters were 1892, 2009 and 2017.
Many places did cop a wet December in our regions out of these three past cases.
For a change, Cocos Keeling Island, northwest of Perth, recorded its coolest winter since 2013, but we will not escape a much hotter summer season coming to our regions in 2023-24.
Cocos Island had its driest July- August period on record this year with only 45 millimetres of rainfall, the previous low was 51.8 millimetres in 1986.
Townsville enjoyed its warmest winter in 116 years of records. The mean maximum temperature was 27.3 degrees, just ahead of the previous warmest winters of 2001, 2009 and 2021.
Mackay recorded its warmest winter with a mean maximum temperature of 24.5 since the record 24.8 degrees in 1947.
The winter season in Mackay was wetter than average with 183.8 millimetres against an average of 130 millimetres.
Most of Tasmania is now expected to have a notably wet spring season, mainly due to a persistence of above normal sea surface temperatures of one to two degrees near Gabo Island, east of Mallacoota, to well south of Tasmania for the past 18 months.
It is expected to be the wettest spring in Hobart for 10 years.
