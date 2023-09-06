The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas responds after Wodonga Council meeting

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 6 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has denied a directive has been given to Wodonga Council to keep quiet on its push for a greenfields hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.