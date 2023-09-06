Ms Thomas said construction of the clinical services building would begin in 2024 and be completed by 2027, with opportunities for councils and the community to contribute to the development.



"We already have great existing health infrastructure here on site, we are going to continue to build the health infrastructure that this community needs," she said.



"I work very closely with the board of Albury Wodonga Health, with the CEO Bill Appleby, and I would suggest to you that there are many people right across Albury-Wodonga and surrounding communities, who are sick of politicians, be they local, state, federal, or any sort of spokesperson talking about things.

