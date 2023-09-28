WEATHER WATCH: Strong high pressure system likely to stay across region

Cooktown has recorded its wettest September with 130 millimetres in 143 years of records, the previous wettest September being 99 millimetres in 1972. It was notably warmer and drier in Victoria from May 1972 to December 1972 with very high temperatures in December and early January of 1973. Both Innisfail and Babinda have had their wettest June to September period this year since 2010.