WEATHER WATCH: Rain swamps eastern districts, rest of Victoria less so

By Peter Nelson
Updated October 13 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
The main weather event the past week has been the heavy to flood rains which swamped eastern districts of Victoria whilst the rest of this state west of a line joining Ouyen to Wonthaggi received rainfalls less than 25 millimetres generally.

