WEATHER WATCH: Rain swamps eastern districts, rest of Victoria less so

Melbourne had its coldest September day since 1905. It was another five weeks later on October 20, 1957, after weeks of below normal maxima when Melbourne had its hottest October day with 31 degrees since 1944. Other areas of Victoria missed out with only lighter falls and the severe dry conditions continued right through to December 1957 right up to inland areas of Queensland with maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees by the first week of November and reaching 46 degrees by mid December 1957.