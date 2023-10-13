A Wangaratta resident accused of driving a man out to a remote location and stomping on his head before leaving him in a ditch is disputing charges.
The Wangaratta court heard Brandon Simmons, 22, was involved in a wild brawl in central Wangaratta on December 22.
A group of three men left the Pincent Hotel about 7.20pm on December 22 last year and walked to Ely Street.
A witness said the group had been swearing at Simmons, who had just gotten out of his white Nissan Patrol on Ely Street, and "swarmed" around him.
A woman reported seeing something thrown at Simmons' windscreen and she called Triple-0 as another witness filmed.
Simmons allegedly kneed a man five times, kicked another man to the chest, and chased another man before punching him in the head.
One person reported that Simmons appeared to have a large knife.
Police arrested two men at the scene, and one man said he would use a toilet before disappearing into Merriwa Park.
The man was not visibly injured at the time.
The court heard about 7.25pm, that man entered Simmons' Nissan and was seriously assaulted.
Simmons is accused of driving the man to Warby Range Road, punching him in the face while the man was in grass, stomping on his face and head, and leaving him unconscious with head injuries.
A nearby resident reported seeing a white utility with distinctive features on the corner of Warby Range Road and Gravel Pit Road, and a person who appeared to be punching something or someone.
The injured man was discovered in a ditch about 8.30pm, suffering obvious head injuries.
The court heard he had no recollection of what had happened and there were concerns the injuries might be life-threatening.
The man had a seizure and was taken to hospital, intubated, and scans taken.
He later gave a statement and said he could only remember going to a Christmas party and walking on Murphy Street, and couldn't remember the affray or alleged attack.
The court heard data on Simmons' phone allegedly placed him at Murphy and Ely streets during the affray, at the Warby Range Road scene during the time of the assault, and returning to the scene at 10.08pm.
His vehicle was allegedly filmed in the area by a camera at a CFA station.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said there was no evidence of any kicking, and the injuries suffered could have been in the initial confrontation.
His client "flatly" denies having a knife during the incident in town.
The matter was adjourned to December 7 for further information to be obtained from the police, including phone data.
The 22-year-old faces charges including affray, unlawful assault with a weapon and intentionally causing injury.
