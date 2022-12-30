The Border Mail
Injured man found in ditch outside town after Wangaratta assault

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 30 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 2:41pm
Charges have been laid after a man was found in a ditch outside of Wangaratta with serious injuries.

