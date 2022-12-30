Injured man found in ditch outside town after Wangaratta assault

Charges have been laid after a man was found in a ditch outside of Wangaratta with serious injuries.
The victim was allegedly assaulted on Murphy Street about 7.20pm on Thursday last week.
The man was later found outside of the town, in a ditch, and was treated for his injuries.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police arrested and charged a man on Thursday this week with offences including intentionally causing injury and affray.
The man, who lives in Wangaratta, will face court on March 20.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.