A man who once stayed up for 12 days straight while on ice has been praised for making a "miraculous" turnaround in his life.
Clark and two others attended the rural home of Leonie and Stephen Howse in Eskdale on August 30, 2017.
Entry was forced and jewellery, WWI and WWII medals, credit cards, documents, two guitars, engagement rings, and other items were loaded in a distinctive green Ford XR6.
The court heard it had been alleged an antique pistol was taken, but that allegation against Clark was withdrawn.
Clark was arrested at his Springdale Heights home by Albury officers about a week later, with some of the stolen goods found.
The time in custody allowed Clark time to detox from his rampant ice use.
"He came out and went cold turkey," lawyer Chirag Patel said, noting he had been drug-free since.
Clark, who had a sentencing conversation with Indigenous Elders and respected people on October 13, said the longest he had stayed up while using ice was about 12 days.
"I'm totally different now than then," he said.
"You seem to lose everything you feel about anything, nothing, just a waste of life."
Clark said he would often stay awake for six to eight days and the drug left him with "no feelings for nobody".
"That's what it's like being on it," he said.
"It just doesn't matter.
"That's ice.
"It just takes everything you believe in."
Police prosecutor Liam Murdock told Clark his history showed he had an ice problem around 2015, and a previous alcohol issue.
"I just want to say what a miraculous turnaround of a life," Sergeant Murdock said.
Clark said he hadn't drunk alcohol for about 15 years.
Magistrate Ian Watkins asked Clark what he thought he should do with him for the offending.
Clark said he knew the court could impose fines and jail.
He was asked about how he felt about talking to young people about ice, and he said he was keen.
"It's a drug that just ruins lives," he said.
Mr Watkins placed Clark on an undertaking that he co-operate with the Aboriginal Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service, and assist with any programs as directed, which includes possible talks with young people.
The matter will return to court in 12 months.
