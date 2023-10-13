The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man who burgled Eskdale home in 2017 has stopped ice use, wants to speak of dangers

By Wodonga Court
October 13 2023 - 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who once stayed up for 12 days straight while on ice has been praised for making a "miraculous" turnaround in his life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.