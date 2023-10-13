Angus Massey is the latest cab off the rank at Corowa Cricket Club.
The 16-year-old will make his A-grade debut at home to Wodonga on Saturday as Jarryd Hatton's side bid to start their campaign with back-to-back wins.
In a week dominated by the news of Dan Christian's imminent arrival at Ball Park, the inclusion of Massey further underlines Corowa's commitment to giving young players opportunities in provincial cricket.
"Angus has worked really hard, he's been to every session," coach Jack Thomas said.
"He's got a tricky role for himself at the moment because he's a keeper, opening bat and he also bowls a bit of left-arm orthodox.
"He's working on all three disciplines, which isn't easy at a young age but he's thriving.
"He was challenged a fair bit in pre-season.
"We've had Robbie Jackson come in and do some sessions for us and he set some scenarios and put players under pressure.
"Angus stood up to each scenario and he's probably been one of the better ones at doing that.
"He's definitely earnt his place."
Matt Wilson will keep wicket against Wodonga, so Massey will slot into the middle order and likely be given a few overs with the ball.
"We've got Ben Mitchell as our spinner but we probably missed having another option with spin last week," Thomas said.
"I wouldn't be surprised if 'Hatts' throws him the ball for a couple of overs.
"We've got a really good squad this year, so there's real competition for places especially with the two Dans (Christian and Smith) coming in now.
"We've just said to Angus 'do your role and put other people under pressure for their spots.'
"There's no pressure on him whatsoever and it's a bit of a free hit, good exposure, which is something we've really tried to do with our youngsters, make sure they're getting exposure to those senior grades.
"It was very much that way last year.
"Some people would probably say we went a bit too far, particularly in B-grade.
"There were probably only two players who were over the age of 17 at some points last year but it's short-term pain for long-term gain.
"It keeps them invested and they get to see different standards.
"The thing I've noticed, coming back (from overseas) and having not done pre-season with the lads, is the mass of confidence in the younger boys as well as the seniors.
"It looks like no-one's intimidated, which is really nice to see.
"Last year, at times, we were a bit tentative and lacked a bit of belief but I can really see the difference this year."
Angus Kilby will play his 100th game for St Patrick's in a much-changed line-up against Belvoir, while Ryan Brown and Sam Harris return for Lavington against East Albury.
Wodonga Raiders have handed debuts to Jack Ryan and Chris Lockhart as they belatedly start their season at home to New City after their round one clash with Tallangatta was washed out.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.