The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Angus Massey to make his A-grade debut for Corowa against Wodonga

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 13 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Angus Massey is the latest cab off the rank at Corowa Cricket Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.