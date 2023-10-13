Sharing stories of resilience through challenging times is the focus of an upcoming Border business networking event.
The event will be held at 575 Olive Steet on Tuesday, October, 17, as part of Small Business Month.
Organisers said it was hoped those attending would leave inspired and confident - a key message of what would happen on the night.
As well as sharing stories, businesses will be encouraged to share the lessons they learned in coping with difficult times.
That included how they stayed afloat in a climate of rising costs.
Border business advisers Greg Bowers and Jess Vlaskic, of the not-for-profit organisation Enterprise Plus, said what made the event so special was the "authenticity and rawness" of guest speakers.
When asked what to expect, Mr Bowers said it was an opportunity for residents to hear from "real people".
"It will also follow an opportunity to meet and ask questions about the support which is available," he said.
Mr Bowers said the event would also help Border businesses increase sustainability and confidence.
Panellist members will be Simone Dowding from Simone Dowding Transcend Psychology, Des Hogan from Reform RD, Heather Cirovic from Dymocks Albury and Meagan Walsh from My Word Health.
Mr Bowers said it was expected that those who attended would take away with them "some tools or tricks of the trade that may get them through.
Mr Bowers said this would show them they weren't tackling such issues on their own.
"And so if they're a bit depressed, if they've got a bit of anxiety and thinking 'hey, I'm failing in my business', they'll know they're not alone and that other people been through a similar experience," he said.
Mr Bowers said the business environment could be tough, and as the panellists had demonstrated "it can be hard yards".
"But there's also some good success stories there," he said.
Mrs Vlaskic said Enterprise Plus had its books open for anyone who needed free one-on-one advice and support.
"It's all funded by the NSW government," she said.
"We're here to help however we can, no matter where you're at in your business."
The event will begin at 5.30pm. While free, people who want to take part must register and can do so here.
