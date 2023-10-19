WEATHER WATCH: Series of cold fronts brings below-normal temperatures

The former hottest October day was 42.4 degrees on October 24, 1958. It was interesting to note that the heat at Carnarvon on the day in 1958 reached inland parts of NSW and also in Queensland in six days; 38 degrees at Coonabarabran, 40 degrees and 42 degrees at Roma. November 1958 was very hot and dry at these three towns but the summer of 1958-59 was much wetter indeed.

