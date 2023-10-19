The Border Mail
WEATHER WATCH: Series of cold fronts brings below-normal temperatures

By Peter Nelson
October 19 2023 - 1:30pm
During the past week a series of cold fronts in a strong south-westerly air stream across Tasmania, Victoria and the southern half of NSW has brought below normal temperatures generally with light frosts at many places.

