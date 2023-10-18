The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Saputo dairy workers at Tangambalanga launch 48-hour strike action

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated October 18 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 100 workers have downed tools at Kiewa's Saputo dairy plant in the first industrial action at the site in 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.