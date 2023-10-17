INDI MP Helen Haines has told federal parliament the NSW and Victorian governments have "let down" Albury-Wodonga with a master plan and given the impression "we are being sold a lemon".
The Independent used a 90-second statement on Tuesday October 17 to outline her concerns about the blueprint for the Albury hospital redevelopment which was released by NSW Health Minister Ryan Park and his Victorian counterpart Mary-Anne Thomas.
"The supposed master plan is just a series of pictures, four paragraphs and nine dot points," Dr Haines said, labelling it "grossly inadequate".
"Nothing on how many extra beds, nothing on how many extra theatres, or car parks.
"No detail on exactly how it will meet the acute health care needs of our community in the decades to come.
"Once again it feels like we have been let down by the NSW and Victorian governments - we're too far from Sydney or Melbourne for them to understand or care about the true health needs of our communities.
"Our community deserves world-class healthcare, close to home.
"We deserve detail, transparency and genuine consultation.
"Without that we are left to assume that we are being sold a lemon."
Albury mayor Kylie King released a statement in response to the master plan, stating the council "was pleased to see the project move to this important next stage".
"We understand the master plan is high-level and doesn't yet cover all of the detail, but it does show the site's capacity for improved infrastructure to meet current and future needs," Cr King said.
"Our community is looking forward to seeing more detail including the release of the clinical services plan and detailed design in the next stages of project development planning."
Wodonga councillor Danny Lowe was mystified by the master plan emerging before the services plan.
"The service plan's not actually out until later this year or early next year, so how they can have one before the other I'm not totally sure," Cr Lowe told Monday night's council meeting.
Both Wodonga and Albury councillors were given an outline of the master plan before its public release on Monday afternoon.
Cr King urged residents to attend consultation sessions being run by NSW Health this week.
