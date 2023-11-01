Kade Kuschert has revealed the extra motivation behind his decision to play on at Corowa-Rutherglen past 40.
Kuschert, who broke the club record in 2022 when he played his 334th senior game for the Roos, has re-signed and will be part of their Ovens and Murray comeback.
Unlike the other Corowa players who found new homes this year, Kuschert insisted 'I never actually left' and was always determined to extend his extraordinary career at John Foord Oval by one more year at least.
But the clincher was the potential to make more history by running out in the same side as his son, Judd, who is back with the Roos as a top-age thirds player after a successful year playing in the Tallangatta & District League.
"This year, there's more incentive for me," Kuschert said.
"My oldest boy is coming on board to play under-18s this year and there's a fair chance he could get a senior run.
"I've always wanted to be able to get that game under my belt with my young fella.
"I got the opportunity to do that with my Dad so I'd like to be able to have the same opportunity to play a game of footy with Judd."
As part of the Rutherglen side which reached the under-17 TDFL grand final, Judd was runner-up in the league best and fairest and returns to Corowa full of confidence.
"He's been pretty driven in his football in the last few years so he had more of a social year with some of his mates," Kuschert said.
"Coming from the standard he came from, he was always going to be one of the better players at that standard.
"He had a reasonable year and showed his leadership on the field.
"He set a pretty good example and he's finishing high school this year so he's going to step up, have a solid pre-season and have a real crack at playing Ovens and Murray footy next year."
Kuschert, a life member of the league, had no hesitation in committing to play under coach Steve Owen as the Roos emerge from recess to take their place back in the region's premier competition.
"I was always going to be there to give them a hand to get back into the swing of it," he said.
"That was always the goal; I'm always happy to put my hand up to help out.
"I think it's going to be fantastic for the community.
"I always felt we needed a higher grade of competition in the area to keep the talent progressing.
"If we lost that top tier competition, our football and netball in general would just plateau out instead of getting better.
"We've got a fair few kids up and coming and we need a club in the town for a bit of morale, somewhere for the community to get to, and you don't have to travel."
Kuschert, who now sits on 339 senior games for Corowa-Rutherglen, could have put his feet up next year with his reputation as a club and league legend well and truly secure.
So why pull the boots back on?
"I've always had the theory that you're a long time retired," Kuschert said.
"You have a small window when you can actually play competitive footy so I always felt that I wanted to do that for as long as I could.
"A lot of older fellas have always wished they had been able to continue on playing footy.
"Some couldn't because of injuries and others give it away work-wise and a few other reasons but they always come back and say 'I wish I had played for another year.'
"I've always said I'll play the best standard I can for as long as I can so that's one of the main reasons."
Angus Massey and Caile Duryea, like Judd Kuschert, have committed to play thirds for the Roos next year, while Jed Ansell has returned after a season with Lavington.
Pre-season at John Foord Oval starts on Monday, November 13.
