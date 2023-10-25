WEATHER WATCH: Little rain in some centres from June to September

A tropical cyclone has appeared on the synoptic weather charts on Sunday, October 22. This was easily the earliest date a tropical cyclone has formed. Tropical cyclone Lola is currently located around the Fiji region with winds up to 200kmh and the central pressure is very low at 960mbs. The previous earliest dates a tropical cyclone has formed in the southern hemisphere was tropical cyclone Joan in early December 1975 (exactly when my number two son, David, was born). In early December 1991, tropical cyclone Graham formed. This will certainly make things very interesting for the coming months. By contrast the arrival of the wet season in Darwin is well behind schedule. It has been the driest, with only 1.6 millimetres to October 24, at this point since 1982.