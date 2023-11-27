The Border Mail
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Expect a repeat of 2016 floods if Basin Plan goes ahead, Border farmer says

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
November 27 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Sargood standing next to the Murray River with a flow of about 35,000 megalitres a day. He said "this is what will happen if they try and force these extra flows down the river". Picture supplied
Richard Sargood standing next to the Murray River with a flow of about 35,000 megalitres a day. He said "this is what will happen if they try and force these extra flows down the river". Picture supplied

Increased flood risks, food insecurity and job losses will come as a result of water buybacks, a Border riverside property owner has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.