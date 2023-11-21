The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Deniliquin locals rally against Murray Darling Basin Plan amendments

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated November 21 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deniliquin locals rally against Murray Darling Basin Plan amendments. Picture supplied
Deniliquin locals rally against Murray Darling Basin Plan amendments. Picture supplied

About 600 people have rallied through the streets of Deniliquin, protesting the governments amendments to the Murray Darling Basin Plan and what they consider "harmful" water buy-backs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.