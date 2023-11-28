The Border Mail
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: 'I am saddened by council's reluctant response to sustainability'

By Letters to the Editor
November 28 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A reader has urged Wodonga councillors to listen to climate discussions and read more broadly to better inform their decisions. File picture
A reader has urged Wodonga councillors to listen to climate discussions and read more broadly to better inform their decisions. File picture

Councillors urged to take action

As a community member with great concerns about our critically threatened environment, I am saddened by Wodonga Council's reluctant response to sustainability items in its agenda.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.