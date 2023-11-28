YOUR SAY: 'I am saddened by council's reluctant response to sustainability'

It really grieves me to see our councillors' conservative attitudes and values come through so loudly when it comes to urgent environmental decisions. While our atmospheric CO2 levels are rising exponentially, our polar caps are thawing exponentially and major climatic cataclysms are increasing exponentially around the world, our council sees the need to check its budget first for other more urgent priorities. Even a free offer of support from an organisation with a membership of 175 councils from across the country, representing almost 65 per cent of the Australian population was not researched or accepted and regarded with 'scepticism'. An oversight or just apathy.

