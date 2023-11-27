Chiltern secures Dean Heta and Jeremy Luff to boost hopes of a three-peat

Reigning premier Chiltern has signed two quality talls in Dean Heta and Jeremy Luff in a huge boost to their big man stocks.
Heta recently signed a one-year deal with the Swans while Luff has committed for the next two seasons.
The pair's arrival is the biggest clue yet that star ruckman Scott Meyer may have played his last match in the red and white.
While Meyer is yet to formally announce his retirement, speculation is rife the 2022 Barton medallist is leaning towards finishing his outstanding career on the ultimate high.
While rival clubs will be rejoicing at the possibility of Meyer retiring, the prospect of facing both Heta and Luff is a daunting thought for opposition ruckmen.
Premiership coach Brad Hibberson was delighted to sign both Heta and Luff who are both versatile performers that can ruck as well as fill a key position.
"We targeted a ruckman as a priority after Scotty indicated early that he was considering hanging up the boots," Hibberson said.
"It is pleasing to have two quality players and people join us at Chiltern in Luffy and Deano who we believe will work really well together and provide us with some versatility as well.
"We are excited to unleash both our big men on the TDFL next season, and if Scotty does decide to play on... that will be just an added bonus."
Hibberson is clinging on to the faint hope that Meyer will find the lure of creating history and playing in a three-peat of premierships with the Swans could convince him to play on again as the new season edges closer.
"Our entire club has the utmost respect for Scotty," Hibberson said.
"So he can do whatever he wants to do and in his own time, I won't be pressuring him but he knows he is a huge part of our side and if he decides to play on, I'd happily take that call from him some time next year."
Heta will travel from Geelong to play but won't be available every week and has been earmarked to play 10-matches plus finals.
Although well into the twilight of his career the man mountain is expected to be a valuable addition at the lower standard of the TDFL with his big body and experience.
The Swans were able to lure Heta to the club through several former teammates including six-time Albury premiership player Luke Daly.
Luff arrived at Brock-Burrum in 2018 and played in a flag in his first season with the Saints and has spent six-years with the Hume league powerhouse.
The versatile big man also boasts O&M experience with Lavington and played six senior matches at Lavington Sports Ground in 2016.
He also won North Wagga's best and fairest in 2015 as a 22-year-old.
Luff has proven to be a versatile performer for the Saints with his ability to play in the ruck and well as a key defensive role.
Despite winning the past two flags, the Swans have proven to be one of the most active TDFL clubs in regards to recruiting over the off-season so far.
Daly, Luff and Heta will add further experience.
The Swans have also added midfielder Kurtis Corrin who arrives from Rosebud in the Mornington Peninsula Football League after relocating to the area in August for an employment opportunity.
Premiership forward and the league's leading goalkicker last year in Ethan Boxall is also set to return after missing this season after undergoing ankle surgery.
While Meyer is unlikely to return, the only confirmed departure is young gun Ashton Brookes who recently signed with Wodonga.
Chiltern resumed pre-season training last week as both the seniors and reserves strive for a three-peat.
Hibberson said a number of the Swans' younger players have already caught his eye with their motivation for a big pre-season and to improve further.
"We have a core group of young blokes who are all mates at the club and who now lead the charge on preparation and standards," Hibberson said.
"They have really taken it upon themselves to keep each other accountable and motivated, they are fitter and stronger again and they keep us older blokes on our toes.
"It's exciting as their coach to rock up the first night with 40 odd blokes who are motivated and want to do the hard yards.
"The motivating factor for us as we look towards 2024 as a playing group and a club is we still feel internally we have areas for improvement and growth which will come from these younger guys.
"They have now played 20-50 senior games each and have the added experience of some big home and away games and finals at Sandy Creek over the last two years."
