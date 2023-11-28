The Border Mail
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Council's Australia Day decision provokes some swift reactions

By Letters to the Editor
November 29 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury mayor Kylie King stands at the microphone during the city's 2023 Australia Day ceremony in Noreuil Park on January 26. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury mayor Kylie King stands at the microphone during the city's 2023 Australia Day ceremony in Noreuil Park on January 26. Picture by James Wiltshire

Some swift reactions to Albury Council's Australia Day decision

Leave Australia Day alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.