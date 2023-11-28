YOUR SAY: Council's Australia Day decision provokes some swift reactions

Leave Australia Day alone.
It's a celebration of Federation, leave it be.
As an Australian citizen and a ratepayer of the City of Albury, I object to the council (elected by the citizens), changing the staging of traditional Australia Day activities.
The people of Albury vote councillors into office to act on their behalf and in the interests of all constituents. How is it possible that Mr Zaknich can arbitrarily change Australia Day activity without a discussion with councillors?
The Australia Day issues are a hot topic in many ways and surely Mr Zaknich would know that these matters are not a routine council staff day-to-day activity.
Councils are increasingly becoming a law unto themselves and voting in councillors seems a waste of time.
Mr Zaknich, like many others in council roles like his, appears bent on power and is acting in a more dictatorial way.
Not including the community and their elected representatives is divisive and a disgrace.
It is time to vote this council out. How dare they make this decision without community consultation?
The woke attitude is ridiculous. The Voice was voted down so council ignore the majority of voters by doing this nonsense.
Start deciding for the majority, not the woke minority.
Can the public please be advised by whom and when the Albury City Council CEO Mr Frank Zaknich was appointed dictator to local Australia Day events in 2024?
Conversely, is this a personal whim bestowed on ACC constituents by Mr Zaknich?
There are two sections of the community to consider here, not only our Indigenous sector.
Again, this arrogant approach brings division within the community.
And Mr Zaknich's actions certainly do not embrace our precious status of "democracy".
A gutless and ludicrous decision-making process that waters down Australia Day with the Albury Council CEO announcing they will not be presenting community awards or conducting citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day in 2024.
Such a contrived outcome, orchestrated to placate councillors to dodge controversial/political decision making.
Next I expect we will hear surveys show a more acceptable day would be April 1, 2024?
