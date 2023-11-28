Second Senate tilt ends in defeat for Wangaratta political figure

Wangaratta's Greg Mirabella has failed in his bid to return to the Senate.
The former state Liberal president was defeated in his quest for third spot on the Coalition's Victorian Senate ticket in a vote on Sunday, November 26.
Mr Mirabella was considered favourite to claim the last winnable spot for the next election and was Opposition leader Peter Dutton's preferred pick.
But rank-and-file Victorian Liberal members instead chose small business owner and former Baptist pastor Kyle Hoppitt.
Victorian Opposition leader John Pesutto threw his weight behind former Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Karyn Sobels, who did not make the final round of voting.
He denied the result was a reflection of his authority as state Liberal leader.
"I've got a very strong sense of unfinished business and I think I can make a serious contribution on a range of policy fronts like agriculture, water and energy," Mr Mirabella told The Border Mail in August.
- with Australian Associated Press
