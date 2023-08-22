The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Victorian Liberal president Greg Mirabella to step down for Senate run

By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 22 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Liberal president Greg Mirabella will seek third spot on the party's state senate ticket. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Victorian Liberal president Greg Mirabella will seek third spot on the party's state senate ticket. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

WANGARATTA'S Greg Mirabella will seek a second term in the Senate, saying he has "unfinished business" after he lost his place in the Upper House at last year's federal election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.