Caleb Puttyfoot to be farewelled in Benalla after alleged hit and run

A funeral service for a Benalla teenager killed after an alleged hit-run will be held next week.
Caleb Puttyfoot, 16, died at the Royal Melbourne Hospital on Sunday, August 13. His family revealed he had become an organ donor.
He had been critically injured after allegedly being hit by Dylan Norman, 23, on August 4.
Mr Puttyfoot had been walking from his job at a pizza shop on Bridge Street West when Norman allegedly crashed into him, causing catastrophic injuries, before fleeing the scene.
Norman was later arrested and a vehicle which had allegedly undergone attempts to disguise damage seized.
Mr Puttyfoot, who had six siblings, has been remembered as a "fun loving goofball" in a funeral notice published on Monday night.
"Much loved and treasured son of Brian and Michelle," the notice reads.
"Dearly loved brother of Zach, Jack, Jayde, Ben, Declan and Bella."
A service will be held at the NJ Todd Funeral home on the Baddaginnie-Benalla Road at Benalla on Friday, September 1.
The service will start at 11am and will be livestreamed.
The teen will be laid to rest at the Winton Cemetery, near his great-grandparents.
Floral tributes have been left at the crash scene.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.