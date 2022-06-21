VICTORIAN senator Greg Mirabella is disappointed his election loss denies him a platform to be a "rational and informed" voice on climate and energy policy.
The Liberal Party candidate lost the last Senate seat to United Australia Party hope Ralph Babet, with the final count done on Monday.
Senator Mirabella was unsurprised by the outcome, saying the UAP, One Nation and Liberal Democrat vote united and was aided by an anti-lockdown band.
"They only preferenced each other and what that resulted in is what we call preference discipline where a higher than normal number of people followed a how-to-vote card," he said.
Senator Mirabella was chosen by the Liberal Party late last year to fill a casual vacancy created by the departure of Senator Scott Ryan.
He had three weeks sitting in the chamber in February and March before the federal election was called.
The Wangaratta farmer and former army engineer has been involved in designing and developing technology for using biomass as an energy source for gas production.
"My regret is I wasn't there a bit longer to have a say in the public debate on energy, waste and the environment," Senator Mirabella said.
"I wanted to be a voice in the parliament for rational and informed discussion of those (matters)."
Senator Mirabella believes there is too greater political and media focus on percentage numbers for emission reductions rather than the mechanics required to address energy needs.
"It's the easiest thing in the world for politicians to say they're going to shutdown a power station and build more renewables, but in my experience and observation very few people in political life know a lot about it," he said.
Senator Mirabella did not rule out a future political tilt.
"You never say 'never' but this is not something I sought to do," he said.
"An opportunity presented itself and because of my links with the Liberal Party I was lucky enough to be appointed to the Senate, but this has never been a life-long ambition of mine.
"I quite happily move back to producing beef cattle in my spare time and will be trying to commercialise gasification technologies with biomass."
Senator Mirabella officially finishes his term on June 30 and won't return to the floor of the Senate, with parliament not resuming until late July.
