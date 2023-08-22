MIDNIGHT Oil frontman is heading to Wangaratta and Amyl and the Sniffers are hitting up Wodonga later this year as part of a new live music event.
The Victorian government's ALWAYS LIVE music program was announced on Tuesday.
Global pop icon Christina Aguilera will headline the music program with a one-off show at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne on Saturday, November 25.
Aguilera, whose biggest hits include Genie In A Bottle, Dirrty and Beautiful, last performed in Australia in 2007 as part of her Back To Basics world tour.
The singer-songwriter has topped the Billboard 100 charts across three decades and sold more than 75 million records globally.
The ALWAYS LIVE program will feature more than 60 events across the state from November 24 to December 10.
Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett will perform with his band The Alter Egos at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Wednesday, November 29.
The renowned activist, former politician and lead singer of Midnight Oil is a long-time campaigner on local and global issues.
He continues to make music after Midnight Oil's final tour and will return to live shows later this year.
Amyl and the Sniffers will perform at The Cube Wodonga on Tuesday, December 5.
The Melbourne pub rock and punk rock band comprises vocalist Amy Taylor, drummer Bryce Wilson, guitarist Dec Martens and bassist Gus Romer.
At the ARIA Music Awards of 2019, their self-titled debut record won the Best Rock Album category.
More than 165 artists have already been announced for the program with more to come.
A pre-sale for Christina Aguilera's one-off show will be held on Tuesday, August 29, to register visit untitledgroup.com.au
The full program so far and ticket information is available at alwayslive.com.au
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.