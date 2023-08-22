The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos and Amyl and the Sniffers to perform in the North East

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated August 22 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MIDNIGHT Oil frontman is heading to Wangaratta and Amyl and the Sniffers are hitting up Wodonga later this year as part of a new live music event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.