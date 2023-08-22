Man charged with driving at Albury police was wanted in Wodonga at time

A man accused of driving directly at police in Albury, forcing them to fire their guns, was already wanted for alleged offending in Wodonga.
The 34-year-old is accused of driving a vehicle at police near the intersection of Dallinger and Vickers roads on Friday night last week.
Two officers shot at his oncoming car.
Orcher was arrested in Melbourne the following day with a gun and ammunition allegedly found, along with the vehicle.
Charge sheets released following his Melbourne court appearance on Monday note the 34-year-old was being sought over driving allegations in West Wodonga.
It's alleged he failed to stop for police on Silva Drive on March 24.
His licence was disqualified at the time and the vehicle was unregistered.
Orcher is accused of bringing stolen NSW plates to Wodonga on the same day, possessing knuckle dusters, and possessing $980 in cash suspected of being the proceeds of crime.
Police also allege he possessed ice at the time.
The charges were filed at Wodonga court on Thursday last week, before being served by a detective in Melbourne following his arrest.
He also has charges listed in the Victorian court after being charged by an officer from the Financial Crime Squad.
Those charges were not released by the court.
Orcher will face the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday next week.
Albury officers could apply to extradite him back to NSW to face the Dallinger Road driving allegations.
