Now's the time to dig out your Christmas decorations in need of repairs

SHELLEY Robotham has had her angel Christmas decoration since she was a child.
It has gone with her to Sydney and Melbourne and even overseas.
The Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga volunteer said it was more than 40 years old and all of her siblings had one of their own.
"It's really special," she said.
"She's moved around with me and is an international traveller."
Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga will host its final session of the year in Wodonga on Saturday, December 2, with a festive theme.
The group is encouraging people to bring along Christmas items in need of repair.
Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga spokeswoman Allison Bowman said the items could be battery operated toys, lights and clothing.
"It's the stuff that only comes out once a year but may need repairs," she said.
"We want to save items from going to landfill; it's better to repair them than to throw them out."
Regular cafe repair stations, including clothing, jewellery, woodwork and tool sharpening, will still operate this weekend.
It does not repair electrical appliances or do clothing alterations.
Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga is still seeking more volunteers to help with bike repairs and leather items.
Those interested can contact the group through Facebook.
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga runs at Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre on the first Saturday of the month (excluding January) from 10am to 1pm.
Free cuppa and cake donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie.
