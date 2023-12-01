The Border Mailsport
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Sport/AFL Local

We know what Adelaide-Port Adelaide produce in 'The Showdown', here's ours

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
December 1 2023 - 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The North Albury-Lavington rivalry is about to increase with 'The Showdown' to be introduced.
The North Albury-Lavington rivalry is about to increase with 'The Showdown' to be introduced.

North Albury and Lavington have introduced the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League's equivalent of 'The Showdown'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.