We know what Adelaide-Port Adelaide produce in 'The Showdown', here's ours

North Albury and Lavington have introduced the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League's equivalent of 'The Showdown'.
The clash has become a significant part of the AFL between fierce rivals Adelaide and Port Adelaide.
'The Showdown' will be a standalone match next year on July 27.
It's a general bye for the other eight clubs, due to the Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 24.
The O and M released its draw on Friday, December 1.
More to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.