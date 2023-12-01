The Border Mail
Victim still suffering after champagne flute glassing outside Beechworth pub

December 2 2023 - 9:00am
Danielle Carew, 39, glassed the man after he got up close to her face and swore at her. Picture supplied
The victim of a Beechworth glassing has been left scared to go out in the town and is constantly scanning his surroundings, with a court told the man feared he would die after the incident.

