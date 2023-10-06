Beechworth school worker accused of glassing fails to have pub ban overturned

A woman charged over an alleged glassing in Beechworth has failed in her bid to be let back into licensed venues.
School employee Danielle Carew is charged with glassing a man outside Tanswells Commercial Hotel on February 16.
The man was taken to Wangaratta hospital with a facial injury and blood was visible on the footpath outside the venue.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Carew had worked at a Beechworth school but lost her job as a result of the incident, and now worked at a Wodonga school.
She is disputing charges of recklessly causing serious injury, and reckless causing injury.
She has been banned from attending any licensed venues in her home town of Beechworth as part of her bail conditions.
On top of that, management at the Hotel Nicholas have issued their own ban and Tanswells may follow suit.
Carew applied to have her bail changed to attend a gathering with friends in the town at the weekend.
Police opposed the move.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted the alleged incident involved an angry interaction with the victim, whom Carew has known for some time.
He said Carew had been on bail since February and noted there may be an issue establishing the "serious injury" aspect of the case.
But Mr Watkins was concerned alcohol may have been linked to the incident and said he had no information about whether Carew had received counselling or had stopped drinking.
He said it wasn't appropriate for her to be allowed into licensed venues and refused the application.
The case will return to court on October 18.
