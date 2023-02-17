The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated
Graphic Content

Beechworth police investigate incident outside Ford Street, Beechworth pub

TH
By Ted Howes
February 17 2023 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police examine the scene near Tanswell's Commercial Hotel at Beechworth on Friday morning. Picture by Ted Howes

UPDATE: A woman has been charged following an incident outside a popular Beechworth pub on Thursday night, February 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.