UPDATE: A woman has been charged following an incident outside a popular Beechworth pub on Thursday night, February 16.
The woman, 38, was charged with intent to cause harm and assault with a weapon.
She has been bailed to appear in Wodonga Magistrates Court on June 20.
EARLIER: Beechworth police are appealing for witnesses after a bloody incident on Ford Street involving two people outside Tanswell's Commercial Hotel on Thursday night, February 16.
Leading Senior Constable Andrew Deegan said a man was taken by ambulance to Wangaratta Base Hospital after suffering an injury to his face possibly caused by a glass.
A female aged in her 30s, believed to have been at the scene, had been spoken to by police.
"At this stage we're just trying to gather evidence as to what happened so we're appealing to anyone who was present at the hotel and witnessed the incident, or has any footage of it, to contact police," he said.
"The male sustained significant injury to his face, bled profusely, he was conveyed to Wangaratta Base Hospital by ambulance and is expected to be released today."
He said the matter was reported to have happened at 9.50pm.
On Friday morning, the footpath outside the Creswick Natural Fibre store was splattered with bloodstains drawing a crowd of curious passersby.
Nearby businesses, which were closed at the time of the incident, told The Border Mail they had no idea what might have happened.
Any witnesses, anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage or who has information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.