Brodie A'Vard convicted, fined, following fight at Bright hotel

Two men have been fined following a fight at a North East pub.
Brodie A'Vard and Rhys Bucktin were convicted of affray following the incident at the Alpine Hotel in Bright on February 12 last year.
More serious charges, including recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault, and assault in company did not proceed in court.
The fight broke out about 10pm, with police at the time noting eight to 10 people had been involved.
The court previously heard A'Vard had punched a man while he was "flat on his back", following an assault by Bucktin.
A'Vard, who plays football for Wodonga Saints, was convicted and fined $1000 by Myrtleford magistrate Peter Mithen.
Bucktin was also fined $1000 and convicted by Mr Mithen in the Wangaratta court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.