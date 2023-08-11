Two men will contest charges following a fight at a Bright hotel last year.
Rhys Bucktin is accused of assaulting the man moments before A'Vard.
The Myrtleford Magistrates Court heard there were two men who were the victims.
Police said there had been an incident in the venue's toilets.
The court heard several minutes later, A'Vard and Bucktin entered the toilets.
Five or six minutes later, Bucktin allegedly walked across the bar room floor, spoke to one of the men, and punched him in the face.
A'Vard allegedly saw the punch and went to the victim and "finished him off with another punch while he's laying flat on his back".
Lawyer Geoff Clancy told the court "I don't agree with that".
The court heard there were issues of self defence.
Mr Clancy said there had been a robbery before the incident and his client's friends had been badly assaulted.
He said the alleged victims would themselves need legal advice.
Mr Clancy said there were no issues with the CCTV footage or police body camera footage in the case.
"We're running self defence," he said.
The matter will return to court for special mention on November 10 before a hearing on December 8.
