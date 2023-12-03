The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

The Patties had lost three in a row, it was a line in the sand moment

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
December 3 2023 - 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Albury captain Miles Hemann-Petersen rides the bounce against St Patrick's on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
East Albury captain Miles Hemann-Petersen rides the bounce against St Patrick's on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

St Patrick's ended a worrying three-match losing streak with a thrilling win from the third-last ball against East Albury on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.