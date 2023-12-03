Corowa's Pat Lavis quickly making name for himself at senior level

Corowa youngster Pat Lavis is rapidly emerging after posting his maiden half-century in a thrilling two-wicket win over Tallangatta on Saturday.
In yet another cracking clash between the clubs, the home team edged home with only seven balls to spare.
"That's his first 50 in senior cricket, he batted with a lot of control and read the situation well," Corowa coach Jack Thomas said of Lavis.
In one of the few matches in the region unaffected by rain, Tallangatta won the toss and made 9-230 from its 50 overs.
Englishman John Oswell registered his third straight half-century with a run-a-ball 66, belting nine boundaries and three sixes.
"He strikes the ball so well, he hit straight really well, so when we had mid-in and mid-off up, he was hitting over them," Thomas explained.
Lachie Paton chipped in with 33, combining in a vital 44-run sixth wicket stand with Tom Gibbs (22).
Ben Mitchell (3-33) and Lavis (2-27) were the only multiple wicket-takers.
Lavis compiled 65 from 90 balls, sharing a 113-run partnership with Jarred Lane (50), while captain Jarryd Hatton blasted three sixes in a quickfire 56.
Corowa was cruising at 5-201, but then then lost 3-5.
However, tailenders Nick Grant (19 not out) and Thomas led the team home.
Meanwhile, Baranduda grabbed its second win.
The newcomers made 109 away to Wodonga as Jerrin Jarald top-scored with 39.
Home captain Leo McGhee claimed 3-27.
Wodonga slumped to 3-8, but No. 5 BJ Garvey provided stability with 44.
At 7-91, Wodonga needed only 19, but fell for 104.
The visitors deserve praise for conceding only four extras, three wides and a leg bye, while Wodonga conceded 11, including eight wides and a no-ball.
The ladder, after nine rounds, is: Belvoir 45, Corowa 42, North Albury 36, Wodonga Raiders 33, Lavington 30, Albury 30; Tallangatta 30, St Patrick's 30, Albury 24, New City 12, Baranduda 12, Wodonga 0.
