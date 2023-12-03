The Border Mailsport
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Corowa's Pat Lavis quickly making name for himself at senior level

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
December 3 2023 - 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa's Pat Lavis was outstanding with 65.
Corowa's Pat Lavis was outstanding with 65.

Corowa youngster Pat Lavis is rapidly emerging after posting his maiden half-century in a thrilling two-wicket win over Tallangatta on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help