Tallangatta chase down 269 to beat Corowa and move into a finals berth

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 19 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
'It's why we play the game!' Epic run-chase goes down to the wire

Tallangatta's destiny is in their own hands after pulling off the biggest run-chase of the season in thrilling fashion on Saturday to march into the top six.

