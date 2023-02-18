'It's why we play the game!' Epic run-chase goes down to the wire

Tallangatta's destiny is in their own hands after pulling off the biggest run-chase of the season in thrilling fashion on Saturday to march into the top six.
Set an imposing target of 269 by Corowa at Rowen Park, the Bushies looked in control at 4/246 before a clatter of wickets set up a grandstand finish.
The home side started the last over nine down and needing four runs, Matthew Oswell and Fraser Bremner eventually getting the job done with just two balls to spare.
East Albury's collapse at home to Albury means Tallangatta have leapfrogged the Crows and will guarantee finals cricket if they beat Brett Davies' side at Alexandra Park next weekend.
"That's what you play for," Bushies captain Matt Armstrong said.
"It's all about finals and winning flags.
"There are no other goals other than promoting our juniors and remaining financial.
"Senior flags is what everybody's after and that's definitely what we're aiming for."
More to follow.
