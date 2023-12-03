Third store opens ahead of Christmas frenzy for Self Made Marketplace

A business showcasing some of the latest gift lines from Border creatives has opened a new shopfront in Wodonga.
Owner Bec Hay said it was exciting but also "very wild and crazy".
"We're keen as beans to let the whole world know," she said.
The Wodonga Plaza business opened on Saturday, December 3, and aimed to sell gifts for everyone, no matter the time of the year.
Mrs Hay said she saw the need for the store across the border and made the decision to close down the Albury store at the end of the year, but was happy she still would have two stores in place.
"I'm very lucky," she said.
"I am incredibly proud of what myself as a business has achieved, but I just absolutely couldn't do it without everybody else."
Mrs Hay said she had around 35 creatives on board and was always keen to add more.
"The West End store had been great but financially it's not feasible, and if it's not feasible for the business then it's not feasible for us too," she said.
Mrs Hay said she was pumped for Christmas, but it would be a tough few weeks trying to manage all three stores for now.
"I've got a lot of support from everyone so we will manage," she said.
"It's so important that when we buy Christmas presents that we buy from small businesses and local businesses to keep the money in the community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.