An "insane" level of support has led to Self Made Marketplace opening a second store.
After success "that blew us out of the water" with their shop in Lavington Square, Bec and Sean Hay are looking forward to bringing another shop to Albury's West End Plaza, anticipated to open in September.
Mrs Hay said she jumped at the opportunity to put a store in central Albury.
"All of a sudden, I saw that Priceline was moving out and then that a couple of other shops were shutting also," she said.
"So I got straight on to it, and I kept saying, 'I'll take it, pick me', and centre management said it was ours if we wanted it, and we went for it.
Mrs Hay said it was "very humbling", the amount of community support they have had.
"I'm in awe of all the people who have their items in our store," she said.
Mrs Hay said she has just "gone with the flow" with whatever had been thrown at the business.
"We were only meant to be short term and finishing up in December last year, but then we extended our lease and now to be able to open up at the West End Plaza is an amazing opportunity," she said.
"It's going to be brilliant."
The shopfront was always their dream, but one that had been put on the back-burner.
"We're a mum and dad business," she said.
"But the support of all the businesses is just insane. I can't thank them enough for backing me and backing this.
Mrs Hay said she had just left her long-time job at the Australian Taxation Office to be at the shop full time.
"You just take it head-on," she said of leaving her job.
"I wanted to put all my effort into the shops, and I jumped off the cliff just like that.
"It's been bloody scary, but why would I want to do anything else?".
Mr Hay said it would be a challenge opening up a second store, but one they were both ready to tackle.
"Everything has to be in balance, and we work really well together," Mr Hay said.
Mrs Hay said they had about 25 makers in store but were looking for new creatives to showcase their products at the new storefront and hoped people would make contact.
"They're talented and make good stuff," she said.
"They deserve to have their products in stores because it's amazing.
"They deserve this as much as anyone else."
