The Border Mail
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

'Life and death': The impact of blackouts on Wodonga's most vulnerable

Sophie Else
Layton Holley
By Sophie Else, and Layton Holley
Updated December 6 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shirley McKernan described a blackout as a matter of life and death for her daughter, Matilda. Picture by James Wiltshire
Shirley McKernan described a blackout as a matter of life and death for her daughter, Matilda. Picture by James Wiltshire

Power outages are inconvenient for many, but for some, they are "a matter of life and death".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.