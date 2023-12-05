Wodonga mayor says whether his citizens would back Australia Day changes

Wodonga's mayor believes most people in his city would not support Australia Day events being shifted from January 26.
Ron Mildren was commenting in the wake of Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich deciding to move citizenship conferrals and community awards from the national day.
He said it would be possible for Wodonga's chief executive Matt Hyde to make a similar change.
"In theory it absolutely could happen, but at the moment I'd be surprised if it was raised, because I don't think it would have majority support," Cr Mildren said.
"It clearly would have some activists' support, but I don't think it would get close to a majority in Wodonga."
However, a significant change is likely to occur with Wodonga's Australia Day formalities which are traditionally held at breakfast time on January 26.
The location in recent years has been a park, generally Les Stone Park, but this year that was unavailable so Willow Park was the backdrop for presentations.
For the first time Junction Square in the heart of Wodonga is expected to host proceedings.
Cr Mildren said the popularity of the CBD piazza through events such as Fridays in the Square had led to the likely switch in venues which is expected to be confirmed in the next week.
Meanwhile, Albury mayor Kylie King expects the Australia Day events changes to be on the agenda for the next council meeting on Monday, December 11, when the document is released on Wednesday, December 6.
The council has copped a backlash in some quarters for not having openly discussed the rejig before Mr Zaknich announced it through an electronic newsletter in November.
The petition, which is in paper and electronic form, has drawn more than 1800 signatures.
It will remain available to sign until 5pm Friday, December 8, before being presented to council the following Monday.
Meanwhile, Albury resident and former Wodonga Council staffer Charlie Mitchell has written an open letter to all Albury councillors pleading for the inclusion of an Australia Day discussion at the next meeting.
"It is imperative that our council reflects a democratic view and acts in the best interest of our community," Mr Mitchell wrote.
"This will require councillors with backbone to push for democracy through an emergency agenda item and then to represent our community and discuss this concerning issue and vote."
Mr Mitchell stated "whether this is an operational matter or not the community should have been truly consulted, before any of the changes occurred".
