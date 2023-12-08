Lavington maintains there are more important issues than just footy here

Lavington football manager Graham Hart says following his career path is one of the reasons contracted Coolamon star Tim Oosterhoff is looking to join the Ovens and Murray club.
Coolamon's reigning best and fairest is now living and working on the Border. He is a qualified draftsperson.
"Lavington called us to tell us he was training there," first-year Rovers' coach Gavin McMahon told The Daily Advertiser. He had re-signed with the club in July.
McMahon played alongside Hart as a star at Lavington in the mid to late-1990s, but still expressed disappointment with his former club.
"Absolutely. For a community football club to not respect the contract process is pretty disappointing," he said.
And Hart admits he feels for his former team-mate and his club.
"We can understand why Coolamon is disappointed to have a player of Tim's calibre wanting to leave the club," he offered.
"But it's important to put some context around relationship and career opportunities, which are now based in Albury-Wodonga and the driving force behind his decision.
"Aspects like family, relationships and employment all take precedence."
Hart admits the Panthers could have, potentially, found themselves in a similar situation to Coolamon.
"We're on both sides of the fence, right now," he explained.
"Ewan Mackinlay is contracted to 'Lavi' footy club, he had an outstanding season and attracted interest from multiple SANFL clubs and he's made the decision to go to North Adelaide and test himself at that higher level competition.
"We haven't even discussed with him the fact he's got a contract with us.
"We send him off with our best wishes and full support to do the best for himself, that's the way our club approaches it.
"I would expect Ewan, in his time in the SANFL, will only say positive things about the 'Lavi' footy club."
Oosterhoff joined Coolamon from AFL Hunter Central Coast outfit Killarney Vale.
He kicked 58 goals and was named at full-forward in the Riverina Football League Team of the Year.
The two clubs have been discussing the issue for a number of weeks and Hart admits Lavington was disappointed the story found its way into the media.
He said the parties will continue to work towards a resolution, but McMahon is hoping the big forward will play at Coolamon.
"I'm interested in having blokes at the footy club who are team-first players in 2024 and if that happens to be Rooster (Oosterhoff's nickname), that would be fantastic."
