He's almost 40, but Brett Davies is 'bloody enjoying' sharing the new ball

By Andrew Moir
December 10 2023 - 11:46am
East Albury coach Brett Davies was outstanding with the new ball, taking 3-26 to help destroy Albury's top order. Picture by James Wiltshire
East Albury's seasoned opening attack and an ever-improving teenager guided the team to a four-wicket win over Albury in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.

