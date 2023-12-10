The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

High spirits and full bellies: How simple idea became Christmas tradition

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
December 10 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carevan project officer Leanne Johnson, Faida Kashindi and pastor Jason Mannering are excited ahead of the community Christmas lunch at Gateway Life Church. Picture by James Wiltshire
Carevan project officer Leanne Johnson, Faida Kashindi and pastor Jason Mannering are excited ahead of the community Christmas lunch at Gateway Life Church. Picture by James Wiltshire

When Faida Kashindi immigrated to Albury in 2017, she was forced to spend Christmas alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.