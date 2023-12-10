High spirits and full bellies: How simple idea became Christmas tradition

When Faida Kashindi immigrated to Albury in 2017, she was forced to spend Christmas alone.
But she thought there must be others in the community who, like her, are not with their family and are alone on Christmas.
So in 2022, she approached Jason Mannering, senior pastor at Wodonga's Gateway Life Church, about putting on a community Christmas lunch for people separated from family and friends.
A new tradition was born.
"In Africa, Christmas is a huge occasion and everyone comes together as a family," the Democratic Republic of Congo national said.
"But when I came to Australia, I was alone, and I was like, what kind of Christmas is this?
"I thought there were more people like me in the community. They are alone. They don't have anyone. Why can't we eat together as another type of family?"
Last year's inaugural event attracted more than 80 people, and Mr Mannering said that this year, with the help of Carevan, the church hoped to leave 120 people satisfied with Christmas cheer and full bellies.
"We're really focusing on those who have been doing it a bit tough this year or those who may spend Christmas alone," he said.
"We want to reach out to them and say, you don't have to do it on your own, and we want to provide a space for you that is a real family feel at no cost.
"We want people's spirits to be full along with their stomachs."
"It's really made our Christmas as a church," he said.
"The fact that we get to do this is, for us, just a great gift within itself.
"Even though the gift is for the community, we're the ones who feel blessed."
Carevan project officer Leanne Johnson said the lunch was an excellent opportunity to collaborate with another culture.
"I think this is a wonderful opportunity to try and accommodate our people that struggle at Christmas time and have that opening available to them to be able to come along and not be on their own," she said.
"There's a variety of reasons why Christmas can be tough. It's not all about roses and fuzzy feelings at Christmas time for everyone.
"But hopefully, this lunch will put a smile on some of those people's faces."
The lunch will commence on Christmas Day at 12pm.
People wishing to attend the event or help out are encouraged to email Gateway Life Church at info@gatewaylifechurch.org.au with their name and contact number.
