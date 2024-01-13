Rovers already have gun, intercept-marking, pacy half-back, now there's two

Wangaratta Rovers have signed a Sam Murray clone in Northern Territory star Kieren Parnell.
The running half-back has played six matches for St Mary's so far during the off-season and featured in the best on three occasions.
"He plays very similar to me, which is something we were happy to look at, we probably just needed a bit more flexibility to play around the footy a bit more, as well as up the ground," Murray explained.
No player touches the ball more than Murray in the Ovens and Murray Football League, even though he plays in defence. Most of the top 10 was made up of midfielders.
He led the disposals with 609 - Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock was next on 519 - while he ranked fifth and sixth for marks and contested marks respectively.
Parnell is also known for his intercept marking and terrific speed, so the prospect of the pair tearing out of defence is not only exciting, but also enormously influential to the Hawks' hopes.
"He usually gets the task on the best small forward in the NTFL most weeks, so you can imagine the type of players he's coming up against," Murray reasoned.
Parnell is 189cms and can play either tall or small, which at that height makes him a dangerous opponent.
Touted as an AFL Draft contender, the 24-year-old was decimated by two right knee reconstructions as a teenager.
He's since had two shoulder reconstructions, one on either side, but has totally recovered.
"The body is fine, I'm diligent with the rehab," he said.
Parnell snared a top five finish in the NT Thunder's best and fairest in 2019 and represented the state against WAFL outfit South Fremantle last January, which also included Filo.
A two-time premiership player at his beloved St Mary's, Parnell played alongside popular Rover Alex Marklew in 2021-2022.
"I just wanted to play in the O and M and have obviously heard good things about the league," he offered.
He will move to Wangaratta after the NTFL season.
Parnell's signing continues a hot streak for the Hawks, after snaring Essendon District Football League club captains Samuel Cattapan (Aberfeldie) and Xavier Allison (Strathmore), along with Essendon VFL forward John Jorgensen.
