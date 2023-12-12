The Border Mail
Garbage truck driver dies in single vehicle Riverina crash

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated December 13 2023 - 8:14am, first published 6:57am
Ferndale Road, Rand, is about 65 kilometres north west of Albury. Picture Google Earth
A truck driver has died after a single vehicle crash at Rand on Tuesday, December 12.

