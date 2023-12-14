Playing by the rules: changes on the way for border netball competitions

Netball games on the border will look slightly different next year.
It comes after the International Netball Federation this week released changes to the sport's rule book, with alterations set to come into effect for domestic competitions by September 2024.
While it may appear umpires will now have more work on their hands as they prepare for the season ahead, Ovens and Murray League umpire coordinator Chrissy Hooper insists it's nothing out of the ordinary.
"The rule book is updated every four years, so we're used to changes coming through," she said.
So what's new?
It appears the well known 'toss up' has been a casualty.
Instead, when a simultaneous infringement occurs, 'possession will be awarded to the team that was last in possession of the ball, where the ball was when play stopped.'
"I was a bit shocked with this one," Hooper said.
"A lot of junior umpires use it."
But while toss ups are out, tactical changes are in.
Teams will no longer have to fake an injury to make positional changes and substitutions during quarters.
"I do think that's a major positive change," Hooper said.
"It will just take away a lot of the fake injuries.
"We all know that clubs do it, now it will just be out there that they can do it, and there's no hiding.
"It's just about making sure umpires understand when the appropriate time is to be doing it."
While a goal after the whistle can be both a dream and a nightmare, they too will now be different.
Previously, the ball has had to pass completely through the ring before the whistle to be counted, but now it just has to have left the players hands before the sound.
"That's another good one I think," Hooper said.
"It just takes out that confusion and will make it a bit clearer.
"It doesn't happen a lot, but in those close ones, it could have an impact on the game."
Centre pass checks will also be introduced, which will allow on-court players to make an appeal to the umpires before play has started if they believe the team with the next centre pass has been signalled incorrectly.
"I don't see any issues with checking," Hooper said.
Amendments have also been made to player safety regulations, game management and short passes, while foul play has been broken into three categories: unfair play, unsporting behaviour and dangerous play.
Leagues and associations will now have to decide whether they implement the changes from the beginning of the season, as they may officially come into effect during finals time.
"We try and speak to all clubs (in the O&M) prior to the season to clarify any new rules that may have come in," Hooper said.
More information is set to be provided by Netball Victoria in the coming months.
